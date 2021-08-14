Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Increases By 1,300.0%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.13. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

