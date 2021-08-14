Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Drops By 99.0%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the July 15th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HDELY. Barclays cut HeidelbergCement from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,676. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Research analysts predict that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

