Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Rises By 300.0%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPNFF opened at $0.13 on Friday. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.
ImagineAR Company Profile
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.