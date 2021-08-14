Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Drops By 94.4%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INBP remained flat at $$0.96 during trading on Friday. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,128. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08. Integrated BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

