Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Rises By 850.0%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Kirin stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 87,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,831. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34. Kirin has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

