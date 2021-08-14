Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Declines By 71.0%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,782,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LVVV stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. Livewire Ergogenics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get Livewire Ergogenics alerts:

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.