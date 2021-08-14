Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Declines By 71.0%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,782,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LVVV stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. Livewire Ergogenics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile
See Also: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.