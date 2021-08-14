Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Drops By 85.3%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the July 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 840.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 61,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFV stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.88. 12,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,732. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.0463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

