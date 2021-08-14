Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Drops By 75.8%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $460,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.