Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Drops By 72.6%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DQJCY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 9,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,229. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pan Pacific International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

