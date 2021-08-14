Short Interest in Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) Drops By 87.7%

Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QMDT stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,927. Quick-Med Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28.

About Quick-Med Technologies

Quick-Med Technologies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary broad-based technologies in medical and consumer healthcare markets. It specializes in the research and development of biomedical products and devices for antibacterial applications. The company's core technologies include Novel Intrinsically Micro-Bonded Utility Substrate (NIMBUS), a family of advanced polymers with antimicrobial, hemostatic, and other properties for use in a range of applications; Stay Fresh, a chemical formulation for textiles with a durable antimicrobial agent effective against an array of bacteria; and MultiStat, a family of advanced patented methods and compounds effective in skin therapy applications.

