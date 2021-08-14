Short Interest in Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) Drops By 87.7%

Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
QMDT stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,927. Quick-Med Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28.
About Quick-Med Technologies
Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Quick-Med Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quick-Med Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.