Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Drops By 97.1%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS RXLSF traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.61. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.65. Rexel has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $21.61.
About Rexel
