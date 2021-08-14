Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Drops By 97.1%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS RXLSF traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.61. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.65. Rexel has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

