Short Interest in Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Drops By 86.6%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the July 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RIGMF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.06. The company had a trading volume of 122,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,911. Ridgestone Mining has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.06.
Ridgestone Mining Company Profile
Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Ridgestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.