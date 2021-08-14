Short Interest in Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Drops By 86.6%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the July 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RIGMF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.06. The company had a trading volume of 122,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,911. Ridgestone Mining has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.06.

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

