Short Interest in Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Rises By 1,800.0%

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sharing Economy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

