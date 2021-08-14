Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Declines By 76.6%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Shimano stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92. Shimano has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.03.
About Shimano
