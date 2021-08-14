Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Declines By 76.6%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Shimano stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92. Shimano has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.03.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

