Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Decreases By 72.1%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Tesco has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCDY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

