Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Expands By 506.2%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a growth of 506.2% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.0 days.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $74.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNNVF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

