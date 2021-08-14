Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Rises By 900.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WELX stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04. Winland has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

