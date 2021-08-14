Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Rises By 900.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of WELX stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04. Winland has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
About Winland
