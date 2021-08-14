ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $503.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.67, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,217,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 786,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

