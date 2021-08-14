Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $19.50 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWIR. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.35.

SWIR opened at $16.47 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $612.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $194,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

