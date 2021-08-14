SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $474.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.