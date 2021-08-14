Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $169.43 on Friday. Siltronic has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $175.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.43.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

