Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $169.43 on Friday. Siltronic has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $175.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.43.
Siltronic Company Profile
