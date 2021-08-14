SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

SBOW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.67. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

