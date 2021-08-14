Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SVM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.94.

SVM stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 157,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 334,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.