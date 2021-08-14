Sintx Technologies’ (SINT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.84% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ SINT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 694,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $34.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.12. Sintx Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies during the first quarter worth $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 160.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 399,527 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

