Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 570,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIOX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

