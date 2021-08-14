Smartshare Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $725,630.23 and approximately $22,991.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00027439 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00033353 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.