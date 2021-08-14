Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $29.71 on Friday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.72.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

