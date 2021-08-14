Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $43.00 price target on the stock. 296,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,510,264 shares.The stock last traded at $37.78 and had previously closed at $37.38.

According to Zacks, “Sonos reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It has raised the outlook for fiscal 2021. The company remains focused on its three strategic initiatives — the expansion of its brand, the expansion of its offerings and driving operational excellence. Sonos is benefiting from robust demand for its products in the growing global audio market. Sonos is likely to benefit from its proprietary software backed by a comprehensive product portfolio. It outsources the manufacturing to contractors based in China for a competitive advantage. Expansion of direct-to-consumer initiatives, brand image and extended partner ecosystem aid its growth strategy. However, high concentration risks and supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic are concerns.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

