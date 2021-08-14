Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $39.01. Sonos shares last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 114,338 shares.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

