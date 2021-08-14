Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 600 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00.

Southern Copper stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.