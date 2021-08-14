S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

SPGI traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.74. 1,018,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

