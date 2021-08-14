SparkPoint Market Capitalization Reaches $49.96 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $49.96 million and $937,381.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.32 or 0.00877613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00106881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043874 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,700,139 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

