SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000.

Shares of QUS opened at $124.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.58. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.27.

