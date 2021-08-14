SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 226,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,606,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SPSM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 208,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,864. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.30.

