SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $104.51 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $104.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.21.

