Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Critical Survey

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.86 $97.80 million $4.10 19.40 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Brands and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus price target of $101.29, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 6.72% 20.92% 5.81% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

