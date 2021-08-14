SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

SPXC traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.13. 79,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

