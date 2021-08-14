SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXC. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

SPXC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 79,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,822. SPX has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

