Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 51.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,788 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tidewater by 23.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $11.26 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $463.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

