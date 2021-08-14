Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clearfield worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $274,143.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLFD opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.72. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

