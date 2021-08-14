Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 91.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of BKH opened at $72.05 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $72.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

