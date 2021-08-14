Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $50.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.21.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.60.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $1,328,471,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $88,968,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $31,033,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $24,857,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $9,922,000.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

