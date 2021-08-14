SRAX (SRAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect SRAX to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. SRAX has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. On average, analysts expect SRAX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83. SRAX has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Dawson James assumed coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

