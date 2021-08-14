SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SSP Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SSP Group has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SSPPF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

