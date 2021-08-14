StableUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00876766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00105100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00043922 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.