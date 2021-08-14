Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

