Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

