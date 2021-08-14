Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 296,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Starbucks by 28.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.76. 4,357,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

