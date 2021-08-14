State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of AngioDynamics worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 86,417 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.