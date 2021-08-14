State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of The Andersons worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after buying an additional 234,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,649,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 54,165 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 336,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of ANDE opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.