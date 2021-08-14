State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $603,000 Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $163.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.26. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.48 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. Research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

